Cowen Begins Coverage on The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKIN. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Analysts expect that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

