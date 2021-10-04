Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

IYM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,507. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.46.

