Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,528 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.