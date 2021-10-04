Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,911. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

