Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,872,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,032,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.35. 263,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.