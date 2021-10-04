Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $84.90. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

