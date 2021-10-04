Credit Suisse Group Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $23.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

