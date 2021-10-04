Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DHY remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,582. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

