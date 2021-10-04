Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $12,992.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.50 or 1.00059188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00078943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.71 or 0.00572037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

