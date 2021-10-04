CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.