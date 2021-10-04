Crust (CRU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001673 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00084338 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00807494 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.