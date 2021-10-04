Crypton (CRP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $707,399.11 and approximately $77.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.12 or 0.08969562 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00309125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,749,997 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

