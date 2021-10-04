Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 149,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.