CYCLUB Price Reaches $0.0275 (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $549,928.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

