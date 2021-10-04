Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 6195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,441 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

