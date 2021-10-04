Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $909,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $155.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

