DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.00). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

