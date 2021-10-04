David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.07 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 56.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.