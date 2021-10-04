Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.93 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $96.74 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00143469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,594.10 or 0.99943940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.97 or 0.06980088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

