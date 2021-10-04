DeGate (DG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.