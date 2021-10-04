Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.56. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 272,873 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
