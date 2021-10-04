Dether Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Dether has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $59,435.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

