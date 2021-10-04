Deutsche Bank AG Buys 76,888 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.35 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WISH. Loop Capital reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,271. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.