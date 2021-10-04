Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USNA opened at $93.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

