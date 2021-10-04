Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

