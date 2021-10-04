Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after buying an additional 596,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,060,000 after buying an additional 677,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,389 shares of company stock worth $4,998,819. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

