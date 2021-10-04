Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 40,289 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axonics were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Axonics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.83 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

