Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,756 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

