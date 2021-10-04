Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €125.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

