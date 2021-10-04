Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

