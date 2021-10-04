Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $63.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.