DG Capital Management LLC Invests $13.95 Million in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,094,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,000. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 3.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $146,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

