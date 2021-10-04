Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGEAF traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.