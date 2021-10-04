Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

