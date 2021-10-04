Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,854 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $235,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.69 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.58.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.