Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,930 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Principal Financial Group worth $241,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

