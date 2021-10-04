Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $228,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.81.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

