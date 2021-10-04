Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $257,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.