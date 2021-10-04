Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 289,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Devon Energy worth $252,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.