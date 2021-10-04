Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,473 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,462,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $246,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

