Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

