Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CWXZF stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

