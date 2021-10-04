Donut Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $809,964.03 and approximately $4,786.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00143469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,594.10 or 0.99943940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.97 or 0.06980088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.