DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on October 11th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 11th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DDI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

DDI opened at $17.57 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

