DoYourTip Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,303.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $600,879.69 and approximately $12,303.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

