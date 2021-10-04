DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,935. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

