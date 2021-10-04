Dracula Token (DRC) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Dracula Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dracula Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00358377 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,732,538 coins and its circulating supply is 14,493,414 coins. The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Dracula Token Coin Trading

