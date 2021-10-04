Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,430. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

