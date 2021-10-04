Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,178.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

