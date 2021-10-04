DZ Bank Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Hold

DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 55,000.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55,000.00.

NTDOY stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

